Dennis R. Schoening
Sheboygan - Dennis R. Schoening, age 72, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born in Sheboygan on February 4, 1948, the son of the late Harold and Lily Fairhurst Schoening.
Dennis attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in June of 1974. Dennis was employed at the Kohler Company for most of his life and retired in 2009.
He was a long-term member of the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, WI. Dennis also worked with his good friend Heidi at Casady's Critters Petting Zoo & Pony Rides for over 20 years. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends. Dennis will be missed by his dear friends, Steven and Joan Edler at the south side McDonalds coffee group.
Survivors include his brother, Dale Schoening, of Sheboygan; four nieces, Dawn Fetterer, of Sheboygan Falls, Laura (Dennis Stone) Schoening, of Sheboygan, Amy (Mike) Putnam, of Appleton, Michelle (Zoran) Kurtovic, of Hawaii; a nephew, Zachary Schoening, of Sheboygan and his sister-in-law, Kathryn Schoening, of Sheboygan Falls. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Schoening.
In accordance to Dennis's wishes a cremation has taken place and no services will be held. A heart felt thank you is extended to the staff at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay and the ER staff at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan.
