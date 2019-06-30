Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel
6706 Superior Ave
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel
6706 Superior Ave
Sheboygan, WI
Dey Duane Cowles


1930 - 2019
Dey Duane Cowles Obituary
Dey Duane Cowles

Sheboygan - Dey Duane Cowles, age 88, of Sheboygan passed into eternal life on Monday, June 24th. He was born on November 26, 1930 to A.O. Cowles and Mary Ruth Haskins Cowles in Lamont Iowa. Dey married his high school sweetheart, Vernette Ovel on January 2, 1950. He worked for the Kohler Co for 39 years.

Dey played many sports including; baseball, basketball and bowling. He loved fishing! He was active in his church, led Bible studies, and loved to share his faith with everyone he came in contact with. He was always caring and ready to help those in need. Dey was a fisher of fish and men's souls. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved life.

Dey is survived by Vernette, his wife of 69 years, 2 sons; Richard (Karna) of Appleton, David (Pat) of Urbana IL; 2 daughters Debra (Steve) Gill of Newhall CA, Christine (Tom) Newcomer of Rowlett TX, and Tina (daughter-in-law) of Lakewood CO; and 6 grandchildren, Erik (Heather) of Farmington MN, Christopher Gill of St Louis Park MN, Corey Gill of Dickinson ND, Jordan (Dara) Newcomer of Dallas TX, Jana (Corey) Schaal of High Pt. NC, and Kalia Cowles of Lakewood CO; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, and son Jan Michael, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.

There will be a viewing at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 6706 Superior Ave. Sheboygan on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Ray of Hope, an orphanage in Africa started by his son Jan.
Published in Sheboygan Press from June 30 to July 3, 2019
