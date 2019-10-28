Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Sheboygan - Diana Scattergood, age 99, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family, just shy of her 100th birthday.

She was born in New York city on November 5, 1919, to the late Harold and Thalia (Smith) Dole. Diana graduated from Art school in Boston at the age of 22. On December 31, 1958, Diana married John "Jack" G. Scattergood in New Hampshire. They transferred to the Midwest in 1964 where they raised their two daughters. Jack preceded her in death on March 24, 2008.

Diana loved sailing with Jack on their beautiful boat "The Redhead". They were also members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sheboygan Yacht Club. She enjoyed entertaining, sketching, swimming, gardening, baking, and reading. Diana also enjoyed traveling.

Diana is survived by her daughters, Julie (Tom) Tyson and Wendy (Mark) Sondrol; further survived by her children, Kristine Torgerson and Karl Torgerson; grandchildren, Kyle (Danielle) Hecker, Leslie Peterson, Madeline (Randy) Pflum, Autumn (Ron) Pershing, and Jonathon Sondrol; many great-grandchildren; sister Jennifer (Perry) Wallerstein; brother Jerry (Claudia) Dole; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends further survive.

A Memorial Service for Diana will be held at 12PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan. The family will greet visitors on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 11AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Diana's name.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Countryside Manor and Sharon S. Richardson for all their kindness and comfort.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
