Diane E. Keenan
Howards Gove - Diane E. Keenan, 63, of Howards Grove, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born January 18, 1956, daughter of the late Gilbert and Caroline (Bender) Brendel. Diane attended Kiel High School and graduated with the class of 1975.
On November 27, 1982 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Tim Keenan at St. John's UCC "Schwarzwald". She worked at Bemis Mftg for over 30 years when health issues forced her into an early retirement. Diane was a lifetime member of St. John's UCC. She enjoyed taking gambling trips and was passionate about her Milwaukee Brewers. Diane also took special care when decorating for the holidays. She looked forward to always inviting her extended family over for special dinners throughout the year. Diane dedicated her life to her family. Her deep love was for her children and grandchildren. She passed her sense of playful humor onto her children.
Diane is survived by her husband of 36 years, Tim; sons: Josh Keenan, Plymouth; Ryan (Holly) Keenan, Waldo; and Brad Keenan, Howards Grove; grandchildren: Egan and Arya Keenan; siblings: Darlene (Lyle) Schuricht, Newton; Dennis Brendel, Sheboygan Falls; and Dean Brendel, Elkhart Lake; and brother-in-law: Matt (Nance) Keenan, Cushing. She is further survived by an aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Jane Keenan, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John's UCC "Schwarzwald" (W3401 Orchard Road, Elkhart Lake) with Rev. Melinda Feller officiating. Private family entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Visitation will continue Wednesday at CHURCH from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
The family would like to thank St. Luke's 2nd Floor Neurology ICU for the tender loving care shown to Diane over the past 9 months, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on July 1, 2019