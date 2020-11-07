1/
Diane Felde
Diane Felde

Sheboygan - Diane Felde was born on April 14, 1933 and passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 87 at Sheboygan Senior Community. She was united in marriage with Victor Felde on July 7, 1951 in Sheboygan. Diane worked as a waitress at Evan's Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed reading, watching the Packers and spending time with her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her sons, Richard (Cathy), David (Barbara), Steve (Debbie) and James; grandchildren, Todd, Trevor, Chad, DeeAnn, Shane, Tiffany and Brandon; 12 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and sister, Ardell Brandt. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor; grandson, Adam; great grandson, Theo and brothers, Eugene and Melvin.

No formal funeral services will be held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for the care they gave to Diane. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
