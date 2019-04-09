Diane Goric



Sheboygan - Diane Goric, age 65, of Howards Grove, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2019 with her family by her side. Diane was born in Sheboygan on December 27, 1953 to Joseph and Ethel Goebel. She graduated from Kohler High School in 1972. Diane was united in marriage to Mike Goric on February 16, 1974. She retired from American Orthodontics in January 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs and her books.



Diane was preceded in death by her parents and sister Gail Pirrung.



She is survived by her beloved dog Bubba; husband Mike and daughters Theresa (Lincoln) Theiler and Tracy (Kris) Gilbreath; brother Stephen (Laura) Goebel; brothers-in-law Roy (Chris) Pirrung and Tom (Mary) Goric; nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a memorial service for Diane at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at 5:30 p.m.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Neuro ICU at St. Luke's Hospital and Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County.