|
|
Diane Isselmann
Kiel - Diane M. Isselmann, age 76, of Kiel died peacefully, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Diane was born on April 23, 1943, daughter of the late Lester and Veronica (McCarthy) Gerl in Manitowoc. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Clarks Mills and was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1961. On May 30, 1964 she married Paul Isselmann at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. She was employed with La-Tec Credit Union for 28 years until her retirement in 2009. Diane enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul and various duties at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She also looked forward to her time spent volunteering at Zielanis Elementary School reading to kids. Diane could be found playing Dominos with her dearest friends, shopping with her sisters, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and nieces, as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting and academic activities. She was an avid sports fan, especially Kiel Raider Footbal and Basketball. Diane also enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers football and basketball games; when the Packers and Badger were not playing, you could be assured that Diane was watching another NFL game or NCAA Basketball game.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul; three sons: Jeff (Karen), Richfield, Jay (Suzie), Kaukauna, Jon (Kelly), Kiel; nine grandchildren: Jacob, Bailey, Zachary (Zake), Brady Isselmann, Emily, Ally, Veronica Isselmann, and Isaac and Reagan Isselmann; one sister: Vicky (Jeff) Neumeyer, LA; brothers-in-law: Bob Waniger and Tom (Sandy) Isselmann; sisters-in-law: Carol Steeber and Kathy (Mike) Martich. Diane is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Veronica "Queenie" Gerl, sisters: Judy (Ron) Hickman and Darlene Waniger; brother-in-law: Arnold Steeber; and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Matthew "Duke" and Emily Isselmann.
Private family services were held. A memorial gathering is being planned for a later date.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the many friends and relatives who helped comfort Diane with your calls, visits and prayers during her battle with cancer. Please know your love, support and friendship has been truly comforting to both Diane and her family.
Also, a special thank you to the Ascension at Home Hospice Care for taking care of Diane and comforting her the past few months.
Online Condolences maybe sent by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020