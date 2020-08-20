1/1
Diane M. Teskey
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane M. Teskey

Plymouth - Diane M. Teskey, age 56, of Plymouth died unexpectedly on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Diane was born January 2, 1964 in Sheboygan to the late James and Margaret (Hall) Teskey. She attended Sheboygan South High School, raised two children at a young age, graduated from Lakeshore Technical College, tended bar at Harmony Bar in Sheboygan, and was employed in maintenance at the Mead Public Library for 14 years. In January of 2019 she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an inflammatory disorder which caused permanent damage to her legs and hands. Prior to this she enjoyed camping and hiking with her beloved dog and faithful companion, Mongo. She loved watching classic movies, and was an avid Packer fan.

Survivors include her fiancé, best friend and love of her life, Jack Stewart of Sheboygan, son Steven (Richard) Teskey of Florida, daughter Rebecca Teskey of Burlington, three grandchildren: Austin, Katelynn and Julia, a great grandson Colton, sisters Jamie (Lee) Johnson and Sandra (David) Gosse both of Sheboygan, two nieces Danielle and Kelsey Gosse, two nephews Kurt and Rourke Teskey and her dog Mongo.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kurt Teskey.

There will be a private celebration of Diane's life at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved