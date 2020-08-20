Diane M. TeskeyPlymouth - Diane M. Teskey, age 56, of Plymouth died unexpectedly on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Diane was born January 2, 1964 in Sheboygan to the late James and Margaret (Hall) Teskey. She attended Sheboygan South High School, raised two children at a young age, graduated from Lakeshore Technical College, tended bar at Harmony Bar in Sheboygan, and was employed in maintenance at the Mead Public Library for 14 years. In January of 2019 she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an inflammatory disorder which caused permanent damage to her legs and hands. Prior to this she enjoyed camping and hiking with her beloved dog and faithful companion, Mongo. She loved watching classic movies, and was an avid Packer fan.Survivors include her fiancé, best friend and love of her life, Jack Stewart of Sheboygan, son Steven (Richard) Teskey of Florida, daughter Rebecca Teskey of Burlington, three grandchildren: Austin, Katelynn and Julia, a great grandson Colton, sisters Jamie (Lee) Johnson and Sandra (David) Gosse both of Sheboygan, two nieces Danielle and Kelsey Gosse, two nephews Kurt and Rourke Teskey and her dog Mongo.Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kurt Teskey.There will be a private celebration of Diane's life at a later date.Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.