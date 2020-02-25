|
|
Diane M. Trimberger
Elkhart Lake - Diane M. Trimberger, age 66, of Elkhart Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home in Elkhart Lake.
She was born in Sheboygan on December 4, 1953, to the late John and Marie (Schmitz) Wilcox. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1972. On June 6, 1974, Diane married Michael Trimberger Sr. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
Diane enjoyed the yearly trips to Mexico with Michael. She also made many memories with her family during camping and fishing trips to Big Lake in Vilas County. Playing Christmas bingo with her grandchildren was a favorite of Diane's. Her great sense of humor and her ability to make others laugh will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael Trimberger Sr.; children, Steven Paape of Milwaukee, Dr. Michael (Taffini) Trimberger Jr. of Sheboygan, and Lane (Trina) Trimberger of Luxemburg; grandchildren, Cassidey, Cadence, Mason, and Elise Trimberger, and Alexis Paape; sisters, Joan (Jerry) Bogenschuetz and Marlene Wieting; brothers, Wayne (Kathy) Wilcox and Terry Wilcox; lifelong friends Jeff and Marilyn Zimmermann; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Jane Taubenheim, Mary Lou Fredericks and Linda Nack.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Town & Country Club, W1943 County Road J in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Diane's name.
The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have helped Diane through the last few years.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020