Sheboygan - Diane was born July 31, 1934, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Bernard and Clara (Huibregtse) Tenpas. She graduated from North High School in Sheboygan, in 1952. Diane graduated with a Christian Education degree from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois, and then an Elementary Education degree from Taylor University, in Upland, Indiana in 1960. She later earned her Master's Degree in Education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Diane began her elementary teaching career in the Indianapolis and Bloomington, Indiana public schools. In 1962, she married John Macoll. Diane taught in Indiana for six years, and then in the Washington D.C. area for 11 years. In 1980, she married her beloved husband, James (Jim) F. Vivian, and moved to North Dakota. Diane taught first and second grade at Roosevelt Elementary and Ben Franklin Elementary Schools in Grand Forks, ND, for 18 years - the remainder of her teaching career. As a master teacher, Diane mentored others, wrote and edited district curriculum, and loved her time in the classroom. She touched thousands of lives of students, families, and colleagues throughout her career. Diane was known for implementing new techniques, materials, and innovations in the classroom to inspire her students and target their individual needs. She was a constant source of inspiration for new ideas, earning her high respect among her peers. She was a strong believer in the power of literature to captivate a student's heart to learn. Literature integrated into all subject matters became her signature passion. Diane and Jim retired to Sun City, AZ in 1999, where they felt at home among their neighbors, friends, and fellow volunteers in the beautiful desert landscape. Diane faced a number of health challenges in her life, including Bell's Palsy and breast cancer. She met each hurdle with grace, grit and positivity. She demonstrated how to face the unknown with faith and trust in Christ. Diane had great love for her extended family, and she prioritized and cherished maintaining those connections, even though states apart. Diane loved people. She was an intelligent life-long learner. Diane loved to laugh. She gave generously, shared freely, encouraged others faithfully, and lived life fully and happily. Diane fully trusted God's plans for her life, and while Heaven rejoices and welcomes her home, she will be forever missed by her sister, Marjorie (David) Symens; brother-in-law, Carl (Dorothy) Blok; nieces Lois (Jim) Hodgell, Lauri (Jim) Hanson; nephews Robert (Dawn) Blok, James (Julie) Blok, Thomas (Jessica) Symens; 14 grand nieces and nephews; and 13 great-grand nieces and nephews. Diane is also survived by two step-sons, Bradford Vivian and Daniel Vivian. She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Vivian; parents Clara Tenpas and Bernard Tenpas; and sister Delores Blok. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 with service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary, 15826 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. Special thanks to Royal Oaks Care Center and Summit Healthcare hospice personnel for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sun Health Foundation (Sunhealth.org
) are suggested. Or, consider purchasing a year's subscription to a child's literary magazine (such as Cricket Media) in Diane's honor, for a special young person in your life. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com
