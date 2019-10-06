|
Diane W. Frane
Sheboygan - Diane W. Frane, 74, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove. She was born on June 25, 1945 in Sheboygan to Milton and Lillian (Popp) Rowe. She graduated from Howards Grove High School with the Class of 1963. On August 6, 1974 was united in marriage to Thomas P. Frane. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2015.
Diane was proud to have been a 4th generation farmer. She and Tom purchased and ran the Rowe Homestead, raising dairy cows and managing the land. The homestead held a special place in her heart, where she lived for almost 70 years.
Diane was a born-again Christian with a passion for Jesus that lead her to carry the joy of the Lord to everyone she met. Anywhere Diane would go she would minister to all those in need, creating many friendships along the way. Even in her last years of life, Diane touched those who cared for her with her beautiful smile and joyful spirit.
Diane had a love for animals. With a tender heart, she was always raising birds such as peacocks, pheasants, pigeons, and cockatiels, as well as dogs, cats, fish, rabbits and horses.
In her younger years, she was a member of the Kohler Riding Club, and later in life became a life-time member of the Women's Auxiliary, and the Republican Party of Sheboygan. She worked many campaigns such as Bush, McCain, Walker, Green and Leibham to name a few.
Not only was Diane a devoted mother and farmer, but she also worked for the Sheboygan Greenhouse, becoming a talented florist, and at Sonlight Books where she enjoyed managing the inventory. After she stopped farming, she enjoyed riding in the semi-truck with Tom and traveling with him on his various cross-country routes.
Diane is survived by her children; Steven (Fiancée Terri Hastie) Frane, Tina (Hahn) (fiancé John Perronne) Dannenberg, Julie (Jeff) Schultz, Wendy (Chad) Yentz, and Angela (Matt) Stephens, grandchildren; Jocelyn, Katlynn and Zachary Frane, Trenton and Travon Dannenberg, Jorden and Justice Schultz, Elly and Gina Yentz, Jackson, Harrison, Harper and Emory Stephens, great-grandchildren; Lillie Higgins (Frane), Jackson Frane, Addilyn Prusynski (Frane), and Clayton Schultz, brother Milton (Kathy) Rowe, in-laws; Michael (Deborah) Frane, Louis Frane, Daniel (Pat) Frane, Kathy Frane, Colleen (James) Tucker, Kristine (Bob) Strauss, Theresa (Tony) Hahn, Francie Frane, Mary (Al) Reinemann, Joseph (Joanne) Frane, and Lisa Czub. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother Charles Rowe, and brothers and sister -in-law, Robert Frane and Jeffrey (Karen) Frane, and many beloved animals.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Christian Life Assembly of God Church, 300 Rustic St. Plymouth, with Pastors Richard and Sharon York officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Mosel. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm at the CHURCH.
Memorials will be divided amongst Diane's favorite charities.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Harvest Home Assisted Living, for the loving care and dignity they provided to Diane and her family.
The Lord is my strength and shield. I trust him with all my heart. He helps me and my heart is filled with joy. I burst out in songs of thanksgiving.
Psalm 28:7
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019