Dianne M. Hennell
Sheboygan - Dianne M. Hennell was taken into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, surrounded by her beloved family. She was 77 years old.
Dianne was born September 4, 1941 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Milton and Marie (nee Weber) Reineking. In 1960, she graduated from Sheboygan North High School, and went on to graduate from beautician school in Green Bay in 1962. On June 8, 1963, she was united in marriage with Wallin Hennell at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
For 55 years, Dianne worked as a beautician in the Sheboygan area. She started at Hills Department Store, and went on to work at Parkview Beauty Salon, Patty's Hair Place and lastly Beatie's Hair Salon, from where she retired in 2017 due to health issues. Besides working in the salons, she worked in client's homes and nursing homes.
Dianne was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir and was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for her family and camping when her children were young.
Above all, she was devoted to her faith and her family. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wallin and their sons: Michael of Madison and Daniel of Sheboygan. She is further survived by her sister Judith (James) Schmelter of Sheboygan, niece and Goddaughter Amy Schmelter of Sheboygan, special cousin Susie Fjeldstad and other relatives and friends.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave in Sheboygan. Rev. John Berg will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 12:00 noon - 2:00 PM. Dianne will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019