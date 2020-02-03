|
|
Dietmar "Dietz" Willi Wohlgemuth
Sheboygan - Dietmar Wohlgemuth was born in Germany on September 22, 1949 and passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 70. He attended North High School. On February 17, 1968 he married the love of his life, Linda (Sager), and in February of 2018 they celebrated a special 50th wedding anniversary with all of their family and friends. During his working years, he was employed by Tecumseh in Sheboygan Falls for 35 and one half years and then at Pace in Grafton for 4 years until his retirement. Following retirement, he was a courtesy driver for Sheboygan Chrysler. Dietz enjoyed kayaking, spending time at the cabin and more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his faithful furry companions, Sassy and Emma.
Dietz is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; children, Dietmar (Cassandra) Wohlgemuth, Dianna (Jason) Hilbelink and Dean (Kimberly) Wohlgemuth; grandchildren, Grace, Madeline, Isabelle, Zackary (Thao Lam), Kyle, Tiffiny (Chelsea Gray), Lexey and Mason; great-grandson, Lucas Gray; siblings, Renate Bauer, Peter (Aleida) Wohlgemuth and Lore (Nick) Schreiber; sister-in-law, Debbie Wohlgemuth; brothers and sister-in-law, Donald (Audrey) Sager and Ronald Francis and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian; parents, Willi and Gertrud Wohlgemuth; brother, Waldemar Wohlgemuth; brother-in-law, Merlin Bauer and sister-in-law Susan Francis.
A private family service will be held for Dietz, and a Celebration of Life will be held for the public on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Village at 170, 170 Rangeline Road, Kohler. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in Dietz's name are appreciated.
Dietz was a man of few words. He touched many hearts along his journey and will be missed by all who loved him.
Special thanks for the many heartfelt well wishes, visits and support from our special dinner group of friends and Dietz's special breakfast buddies.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to all who helped from the Aurora Palliative Care Team and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020