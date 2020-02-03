Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Village at 170
170 Rangeline Road
Kohler, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dietmar Wohlgemuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dietmar Willi "Dietz" Wohlgemuth


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dietmar Willi "Dietz" Wohlgemuth Obituary
Dietmar "Dietz" Willi Wohlgemuth

Sheboygan - Dietmar Wohlgemuth was born in Germany on September 22, 1949 and passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 70. He attended North High School. On February 17, 1968 he married the love of his life, Linda (Sager), and in February of 2018 they celebrated a special 50th wedding anniversary with all of their family and friends. During his working years, he was employed by Tecumseh in Sheboygan Falls for 35 and one half years and then at Pace in Grafton for 4 years until his retirement. Following retirement, he was a courtesy driver for Sheboygan Chrysler. Dietz enjoyed kayaking, spending time at the cabin and more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his faithful furry companions, Sassy and Emma.

Dietz is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; children, Dietmar (Cassandra) Wohlgemuth, Dianna (Jason) Hilbelink and Dean (Kimberly) Wohlgemuth; grandchildren, Grace, Madeline, Isabelle, Zackary (Thao Lam), Kyle, Tiffiny (Chelsea Gray), Lexey and Mason; great-grandson, Lucas Gray; siblings, Renate Bauer, Peter (Aleida) Wohlgemuth and Lore (Nick) Schreiber; sister-in-law, Debbie Wohlgemuth; brothers and sister-in-law, Donald (Audrey) Sager and Ronald Francis and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian; parents, Willi and Gertrud Wohlgemuth; brother, Waldemar Wohlgemuth; brother-in-law, Merlin Bauer and sister-in-law Susan Francis.

A private family service will be held for Dietz, and a Celebration of Life will be held for the public on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Village at 170, 170 Rangeline Road, Kohler. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in Dietz's name are appreciated.

Dietz was a man of few words. He touched many hearts along his journey and will be missed by all who loved him.

Special thanks for the many heartfelt well wishes, visits and support from our special dinner group of friends and Dietz's special breakfast buddies.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to all who helped from the Aurora Palliative Care Team and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dietmar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now