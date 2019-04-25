|
|
Dolores H. Gottsacker
Sheboygan - Dolores H. Gottsacker, age 90, a Sheboygan resident, died peacefully Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan, WI.
She was born on August 17, 1928 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Lester M. and Josephine (Pfister) Wolf. Dolores attended St. Clement Parochial Grade School and was a graduate of Central High School, Sheboygan, Class of 1946. On July 8, 1950 she married Richard J. Gottsacker at St. Clement Catholic Church, Sheboygan. He preceded her in death at the age of 68 on March 3, 1993. Dolores helped her mom at W. A. Pfister Jewelers, the family jewelry store formerly located in downtown Sheboygan at New York Avenue and 8th Street. She was a member of the Sheboygan Service Club, Pine Hills Country Club, Sheboygan Yacht Club and the Sheboygan Elks Club. Dolores was a volunteer with the Sheboygan County Meals on Wheels and St. Nicholas Hospital. She was also a Girl Scout leader and a member of the St. Clement Altar Society. Dolores also enjoyed reading to the children at the Holy Family School library. She was a life-long member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Jo and Jeff Stroub, Sheboygan, WI, Tom and Barb Gottsacker, Iola, WI, Greg and Janet Gottsacker, Manitowoc, WI, Mary and Jay Fredericks, Cedar Rapids, IA, Mike and Libby Gottsacker, Excelsior, MN, Paul and Courtney Gottsacker, Sheboygan, WI, and Katie Cartwright, Appleton, WI. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law: Cynthia Jansen, Whitefish Bay, WI; along with 23 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a brother; Donal J. Wolf, Beloit, WI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a son: Richard J. Gottsacker Jr.; a sister and brother-in-law: Jeanne and Gene Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law: Evelyn Wolf.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Private family funeral services will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church, 522 New York Avenue, Sheboygan, with burial of her cremated remains at Calvary Cemetery, Sheboygan.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Dolores devoted her life to her family. She was the most loving and caring wife and mother of eight children, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and German exchange student, Frank Nurk, and his family. She was sweet, gentle and kind to all who knew her. Dolores loved to travel and was fortunate to have had the opportunity of traveling with her husband, Dick, to many countries around the world. She enjoyed spending summers at the family cabin in St. Germain with Dick and the rest of her family. Dolores had many amazing friends, especially her beloved Bridge Club and her Ladies Home Tournament golf group. We love you and you will be forever missed!
The family wishes to thank the St. Nicholas Nursing and Hospice Staffs for the loving and compassionate care given to Dolores. Also, a very special thank you to Nancy Moudry and Mary Day for their loving home care.
A memorial fund has been established in Dolores' name for Saint Clement Catholic Church, 522 New York Ave or Sheboygan County Meals on Wheels - 1004 S. Taylor Drive.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019