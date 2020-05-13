|
Dolores I. Burmesch
Belgium - Dolores Burmesch (nee Walter) of the Town Belgium passed away at her home with her family at her side on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from a battle with cancer. She was 86 years old. Dolores was born in Hartford on June 7, 1933 to Arthur and Marie (nee Infelt) Walter. She was united in marriage with David Burmesch (1926-2006) on August 1, 1959 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and together they raised 10 children and farmed their family farm. Dolores was a bible believing Christian. She loved Jesus and her family. Dolores and her husband enjoyed Polka dancing and playing sheepshead. She was devoted to raising her children and being a devoted partner to her husband. She is survived by her 10 children: Pamela (Gustav) Sawatzki, Robert Burmesch, Patricia (Byron) Hickman, Deborah (Gordon) Stout, Stephen (Jacquelyn) Burmesch, Timothy (Lu Ann) Burmesch, Jeffery Burmesch, David (Deana) Burmesch Jr., Joseph (Lisa) Burmesch and Daniel (Robin) Burmesch; 22 grandchildren, Gary (Sarah), Brianne (Phillip), Heather (Chad), Jessica, Jennifer (Allen), Alexander, Adam, Curtis, Michael, Amalia, Brandon, Mikayla, Bradley, Lillyan, Cooper, Angela, Sarah, Grace, Mileana, Eliza-Jane, Alec and Jada; 19 great-grandchildren, Izaac, Abigail, Samuel, Chloe, Charles, Thomas,Jocelyn, Eli, Tirzah Joy, Zacariah, Adonijah, Carolyn, Skyla Joy Lennox, Mila, Rubyann, Jordan, Jax, and one on the way. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, and brother Joseph (Pat) Walter. Dolores's wishes were to be cremated and her life celebrated privately with her family. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Belgium is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020