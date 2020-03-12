|
|
Dolores M. Kettler
Sheboygan - Dolores M. Kettler, 95, formerly of 1801 S. 23rd Street, Sheboygan died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Francis Terrace in Fond du Lac where she had resided for the last 4 years. Dolores was born March 29, 1924 in Sheboygan to the late John and Rose (Scherer) Wisch. She attended St. Peter Claver Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School with the class of 1942. Following high school, she worked at Armour Leather Co. in Sheboygan. She then joined the Sheboygan County Office of Highway Commissioner where she was responsible for payroll and other accounting for Sheboygan County. After raising her family, Dolores returned to work in the offices at KW Muth Company. Her most rewarding work aside from caring for her family was as a volunteer at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. She worked more than 2,000 volunteer hours throughout the hospital - delivering mail, working in admitting, as well as in the gift shop where she would often find "a little something" for herself and others.
On June 27, 1953 she and Robert Kettler of Sheboygan were married at St. Peter Claver Parish in Sheboygan. They enjoyed 47 years together and were blessed with two boys, David and Peter. Dolores was a lifelong member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, where she distributed communion and was active in St. Ann's Christian Women's Society and the Catholic Women's Charity Club. While Dolores was devoted to her family and church, she enjoyed many friendships with relatives and neighbors. She could talk with almost anyone, anywhere and often gained new friends through her care and interest in other people. She thoroughly enjoyed "going to Club" and playing cards with her circle of friends and relatives. In 1957 she moved into the home of her dreams, one which was designed and built for her by her husband Robert. Dolores took great joy in keeping her house in order and in providing a pleasant home for raising her two children. Many nights were spent by the fireplace in togetherness with her family.
Dolores is survived by her sons, David (Susan) Kettler of Sheboygan Falls and Peter (Annie Melchior) of Barneveld, Wl; her grandson Paul Kettler of Minneapolis; and granddaughter Marie Kettler (Daine Sikora) of Stoughton, Wl; nieces Patti Funni of Forest Lake, MN, Sr. Sonia Miley of Fond du Lac, WI and Mary (Tom) Weinhold of Bonita Springs, FL; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sister, Marion Miley; sisters-in-law, Laura Doebert, Helen Turner, Doris Kettler, Esther Kasten, Lorraine Kettler; brothers-in-law, Les Miley, Henry Doebert, Donald Kettler, Raymond Kasten, Otto Kettler, and Edward Turner.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. Friends may call at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. when visitation will be held. Visitation will also be at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Dolores's name.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Francis Assisted Living, St. Francis Home, and hospice caregivers for their care and concern for Dolores in her recent years of life. Also, special gratitude to Sr. Sonia Miley for her personal attention and daily support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020