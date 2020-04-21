|
|
Dolores Mondloch Moegenburg
Random Lake - Dolores Mondloch Moegenburg passed away in the evening hours of Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. She was 89 years old.
Dolores was born in the Town of Sherman on September 24, 1930, daughter of Peter Dimmer Jr. and Elizabeth Watry Dimmer. On July 21, 1951, she married Herbert Mondloch at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada. He preceded her in death in 1977. On July 17, 1982, she married Willard Moegenburg at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Fredonia. He also preceded her in death in 1994.
She was a member of Divine Savior Parish, and enjoyed square dancing, polka dancing and playing cards, especially Sheepshead.
Dolores is survived by her three children: Dan (Kim) Mondloch of Random Lake, the late Don (Judy) Mondloch of Grafton, Roger Mondloch of Sheboygan and Jan (Fred) Glander of Random Lake. She is further survived by five granddaughters: Alisa (Chris) Wagner, Stephanie (Chris) Ditter, Brooke (Austin) Engelhardt, Amber Glander and Dana (Charles) Trotter, 12 great-grandchildren: Bailey, Boden, Beckett, Brooks, Noah, Sienna, Chloe, Carlie, Archer, Jaylah, Bentley and Lincoln, two step-children Mike (Laurie) Moegenburg and David Moegenburg, sister-in-law Christine Dimmer, nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, her son Don, six siblings: Elenore (the late Harold) Simmelink, Loretta (the late Ray) Nothem, Clarence (the late Dolores) Dimmer, Kenny Dimmer, Norbert Dimmer, and Marcie (the late Vern) Arendt.
Due to the Corona virus, private family services will be held.
Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband Herbert in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Fredonia.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Belgium is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Gables On the Pond for their care and compassion the past eight years.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020