Dolores "Dollie" (Dohrwardt) Mullins
Sheboygan - Dolores "Dollie" (Dohrwardt) Mullins, age 64, passed away on September 25, 2019, after her battle with Breast Cancer. She was able to enjoy her last days with family and grandchildren surrounding her. Dollie was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin, May 29, 1955, to Arnold and Eunice Dohrwardt. She graduated from Port Washington High School in 1973.
On January 11, 1975, she married Frank D'Imperio, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and had three children, Michelle (D'Imperio) Rozmarynoski, Jason D'Imperio and Matthew D'Imperio.
On November 4, 1995, she married Todd J. Mullins in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Dollie was preceded in death by her son, Jason D'Imperio, her father Arnold Dohrwardt, her mother Eunice (DeBroux-Dohrwardt) Bartelt, and stepfather, Herbert Bartelt.
Surviving is her husband, Todd Mullins; her children: Michelle (D'Imperio) Rozmarynoski and Matthew D'Imperio; one sister, Darlene (Dohrwardt) Hendricks; three brothers: David Dohrwardt, Donnie Dohrwardt and Darrell Dohrwardt; five grandchildren: Mason Rozmarynoski, Taylor D'Imperio, Dylan Rozmarynoski, Addison D'Imperio and Allie Grace Rozmarynoski; and one Great Pyrenees, Bandit.
She enjoyed fishing, crocheting and cross-stitching and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life for Dollie will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Glenmore Community Center, 5718 Dickinson Road, De Pere, Wisconsin 54115, beginning at 11:00AM.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 3, 2019