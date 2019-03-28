Dolores R. Bramstedt



Sheboygan - Dolores R. Bramstedt, age 98, of Sheboygan passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 28th, 1920 in the Town of Sheboygan Falls the daughter of the late Otto and Lilly Kolberg Beeck.



She attended Prange School. On October 24th, 1937 she married Victor Bramstedt in Howards Grove. Victor preceded her in death on April 29, 1978. Dolores was a homemaker and worked on the family farm, later helped her husband with the tavern businesses and the vegetable fields. They owned Vic's Bar in the Town of Wilson for many years. She also worked in the kitchen at Mark's Fine Foods.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Wilson where she served on the Altar Guild. Recently she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where she also served on the Altar Guild and made many great desserts for their bake sales. She enjoyed embroidering dish towels and working in her flower and vegetable garden. She also liked playing 500 Rummy with anyone who would play a game or two with her. Dolores loved word search books and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores was always there to lend a helping hand, giving countless hours of cooking and baking for family gatherings, especially her favorite Lemon Meringue Pie and German Potato salad.



Dolores is survived by her seven children, Karen (Mark) Wickesberg, Sheboygan, Sharen (Steven) Backhaus, Sheboygan Falls, Mary (Michael) Heilberger, Joyce (Thomas) Herr, both of Sheboygan, Debra (Terence) Horn, Plymouth, JoAnn (Danny) Eirich and Jeff Bramstedt (fiancée Sue Horneck) both of Sheboygan. Dolores is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Victor, a son, Wayne, her parents Otto and Lilly, one sister, Dorothy Wiedemeyer, two brothers, Reinhard and Willard Beeck, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Anna Bramstedt, two sisters-in-law, Verona and Clara Beeck, a daughter-in-law, Patricia Bramstedt, one grandson, Daniel Bramstedt and a brother-in-law, Milton Wiedemeyer.



A funeral service for Dolores will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 3816 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Pastor Christian Gugel officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Howards Grove.



A special thank you is extended to the Shores of Sheboygan, St. Nicholas Hospice and Crystal on the 5th Floor ICU, for the compassion and care that was given to her.



Dolores devoted her entire life to taking care of her family and she carried a special place in her heart for each one individually. She never asked for much and was content with what she was given and oh so very happy and grateful when she received something special. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren dearly and wished them all the best.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 28, 2019