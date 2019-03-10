Dolores "Laurie" Vrckovic



Sheboygan - Dolores "Laurie" Vrckovic, age 87, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Haven, WI on March 27, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Norma Hills Hauch.



She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1949. Dolores then moved to California and was united in marriage to Nicholas "Nick" Vrckovic in Sun Valley, California on September 29, 1956. Dolores and Nick lived in Simi Valley, California for 36 years and returned to Sheboygan in 1992.



She was a playground monitor while in California and worked at Kressge and Prange's in Sheboygan. Dolores was a current member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and enjoyed sewing, knitting, painting, arts, crafts and going fishing with her husband.



Survivors include her many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers; Hilarion(Lefty), Alois(Butch), Francis, Robert and Kenneth Hauch, and her two sisters, Margaret Schweikert and Bernice Stanskas.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Matthew J. Widder officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.



Dolores's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Compassus Hospice, Sunny Ridge Health Care and the Shores of Sheboygan for the compassion and care that was given to her. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Dolores's name and may be directed to St. Dominic Catholic Church.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019