Don Lee Winkler
Elkhart Lake - Don Lee Winkler, 77 years old of Elkhart Lake passed away on August 2, 2019.
He was born on March 25, 1942 in Appleton, a son of the late George and Sally Winkler.
He attended Chilton High School and graduated from Carroll College with a double major in Business Administration and Sociology and a minor in Economics. After college he went to work for Cinch Manufacturing in Chicago.
He was drafted in 1967 and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967-1969. He was honorably discharged as Buck Sgt.
After being honorable discharged from the Army he returned to Chilton to take over the family oil business. He expanded Mobil Oil to include both bulk service and multiple convenience stations. He added Winkler Chev Olds car dealership to his management along with co-founder of ENPRO-Plus, an environmental clean-up company. After divesting his business interests he went on to manage Irish Waters Golf Club and served on the board of The Community Bank.
He is survived by his daughter Tracy Schmotzer of Madison, WI and husband Kevin-grandkids Wallace (17), Addison (14), Maren (12), son Griff Winker of London, England and wife Risa-grandkids Emerie (5), Cooper (2) and son Josh Winkler of New York City, NY.
A Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family on Thursday August 8.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established at East Shore Humane Association in Chilton and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
The Suchon Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019