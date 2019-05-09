|
Dona R. Lewin
Sheboygan - Dona R. Lewin, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Dona was born December 6, 1933 in Kohler to Wilbert and Elizabeth (Baurnfiend) Bortz. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School and went on to receive her Nursing Degree from Columbia Hospital Nursing Program in Milwaukee.
Dona worked in Bolder, CO, at Memorial Hospital of Sheboygan, and spent most of her career at Columbia -St. Mary's in Milwaukee. She had a strong faith and was an active member of First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Dona was an avid Packer fan and could be found on Sunday afternoons cheering them on while eating her M&M's. She also watched the Brewers and wrestling. She was a talented knitter making several hats for the bears that are given with the Project Angel Hugs Program and making several tie blankets to be given as well. Her family was very important to her, she looked forward to visits with her nieces and nephews and was delighted when they surprised her with vanilla and chocolate mix custard from Kopp's. The memories she created and shared with them will be cherished forever.
Dona is survived by her sister-in-law Rayola Bortz, nephews and nieces; David (Jane) Marusich, Mary (Raymond) Quasius, Julie (Chris) Dewitz, Donald (Tracy) Marusich, and Terry (Lynn) Bortz, and great nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Nathan) Watson, Mark Marusich, Michael (Elizabeth) Marusich, Matthew (Fiancé Caitlin McKichan) Marusich, Courtney and Abbey Quasius, Dominick Davis, Ryan and Olivia Bortz, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Bortz, sister Sandra (Gerald) Marusich and niece Pam Gadke.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Pastor Matt Hacker officiating. Inurnment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield at a later date. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Project Angel Hugs in Dona's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 9, 2019