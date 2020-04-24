|
Donald A. Birkholz
Town of Rhine - Donald A. Birkholz, 88 of the Town of Rhine passed away on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020 at the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Donald was born on June 3, 1931 in Lombard, Illinois, a son of the late Carl and Helen (Kunze) Birkholz. As his father was a career military officer he lived in various areas of the United States throughout his young life. His family eventually settled in the Elkhart Lake area. On May 22, 1971 he was united in marriage to Marie Roehre and they lived in the Town of Rhine. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2001. Donald was employed with Lake to Lake in Kiel and also owned and operated a framing business, Creative Picture Frames. He managed the Town of Rhine Recycling Center for many years and worked in the voting polls. Donald was a good woodworker and handyman. He especially enjoyed his dogs and being with nature in his woods.
Donald was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Donald is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Alicia Birkholz of the Town of Rhine; his granddaughters, Faith and Laura Birkholz and his sisters in law, Kathy Burich of Sheboygan, Sue Birkholz of Elkhart Lake, Donna Birkholz and Nancy Birkholz, both of Fond du Lac. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. Along with his wife Marie he was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard, Carl and Paul.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date at which time military honors will be accorded.
Memorials in Donald's name are preferred.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020