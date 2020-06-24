Donald A. BoegerBaraboo - Donald A. Boeger, formerly of New Auburn, age 81, passed away at his home in Baraboo on June 21, 2020. He was born Sheboygan WI on September 17, 1938 to Arno and Helen (Olle) Boeger. Donald married Constance Schaden on June 25, 1960 in Two Rivers WI. Donald worked as a salesman for archway cookies and was a Municipal Judge in New Auburn. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, but most important was spending time with his family and friends. Don was kind and compassionate and man of integrity. He found joy and contentment in a simple life and we know that he will be spending eternity with Jesus, as a believer in Christ.He is survived by his sons: William (Sherry) Boeger of Poynette, Robert (Tammy) Boeger of Stratford; daughter: Julie (Alan) Morris of Baraboo; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildrenHe is preceded in death by his parents: Arno and Helen; wife Connie, daughter-in-law: ChristineA private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church with a burial in Springbrook Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at