Donald A. Boeger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Boeger

Baraboo - Donald A. Boeger, formerly of New Auburn, age 81, passed away at his home in Baraboo on June 21, 2020. He was born Sheboygan WI on September 17, 1938 to Arno and Helen (Olle) Boeger. Donald married Constance Schaden on June 25, 1960 in Two Rivers WI. Donald worked as a salesman for archway cookies and was a Municipal Judge in New Auburn. He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, but most important was spending time with his family and friends. Don was kind and compassionate and man of integrity. He found joy and contentment in a simple life and we know that he will be spending eternity with Jesus, as a believer in Christ.

He is survived by his sons: William (Sherry) Boeger of Poynette, Robert (Tammy) Boeger of Stratford; daughter: Julie (Alan) Morris of Baraboo; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren

He is preceded in death by his parents: Arno and Helen; wife Connie, daughter-in-law: Christine

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church with a burial in Springbrook Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at

olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved