|
|
Donald A. Steinpreis
Plymouth - Donald Arno Steinpreis, age 90, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Healthcare in Plymouth after a brief illness. Donald was born on July 22, 1929 in Sheboygan, son of Martin and Meta (Gosse) Steinpreis.
Donald attended Grant Elementary School, Central High School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, class of 1947. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served until 1951, then served in the Marine Corp Reserves until Jan, 1955.
During his involvement with the Walther League through St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, a Lutheran youth organization, he met Elaine Miske from St. John Lutheran in Plymouth. Don entered the Marine Corps and they stayed in contact through many letters. They were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth on August 11, 1951 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2016. Shortly thereafter, Elaine passed away on September 18th from an aneurysm.
Donald and Elaine owned and operated successful mink ranches until 1971. During this time Donald also worked at Quality State Oil, The Plymouth Theater, Heinecke's Borden's Dairy Delivery and St. John Lutheran School/Church. After selling the mink ranch, Donald went to work for Culligan Water Services and finished his working career at Kohler General in 1991. Donald was very active in the local Dartball organizations, leading teams to tournament and league championships for many of his 25 years of involvement, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Dartball Hall of Fame in 2014. After Dartball, bowling was his favorite sport and he participated in many USBC national tournaments before his retirement. After retirement, he most enjoyed following his family in their activities and later on in life the grandchildren's. It didn't matter where or when it was, Don and Elaine made sure they got there to watch and cheer. For 25 years Elaine and Don followed their son's bowling group to the National Bowling tournament held in various locations across the country by either plane, train or automobile, taking in the beauty of the United States along the way.
Faith and family were his priorities, Donald is survived by: son Robert (Margaret) Steinpreis of Sheboygan Falls, daughter Diane (Joe) Tiry of Stanley, and a son Steve Steinpreis of Plymouth; Grandchildren: Jaimie (Jeremy) Schlieckau, Tina (Ben) Uhlig, Jake (Amber) Tiry, Lucas Tiry, Zachary (Sarah) Tiry, Caleb (fiancée Meghan Wolf) Tiry, Amanda (Jamie) Farr and Matt (special friend Stephanie Arend) Steinpreis; Great-grandchildren: Julia and Jenna Schlieckau, Alexander Uhlig, Storm Tiry, Kaylea High, Nicholas, Tyller and Gavin Farr. He is also survived by a brother-in-law: Gilbert (Meredith) Miske along with nieces and nephews and their families.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elaine, a son Ronald, a granddaughter Hannah Tiry and a niece Jenny Miske.
Private family services were held at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Burial took place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
All memorials will be donated to a Veteran's Affiliated fund.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 11, 2019