|
|
Donald A. Waage
Sheboygan Falls - Donald Arthur "Don" Waage, 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday (December 3, 2019) at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
He was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 4, 1937, a son of the late Bernard and Pearl (Peterson) Waage.
In 1956, Don graduated from Colfax High School in Colfax, IA.
He was an entrepreneur and loved being his own boss. He also was a pilot and flying airplanes was a great passion he had in life. He also enjoyed going to his cottage up north, mowing his 25 acres of grass, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: Three children: Lisa (Joe) Morrison of Sheboygan, Anita Jo Meinshausen of Mountain Home, AR, and Matthew (Carrie) Waage of Elkhart Lake; Nine grandchildren: Christopher, Patrick (Amber) and Tim Daehnert, Sophia, Austin, and Liv Meinshausen, and Megan, Anders, and Anna Waage; and Siblings: Darlene (Jim) Marshall, Mark, Coleen, and Jon Waage.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Mervin and Duane Waage, sister-in-law: Rita Waage, and his partner of over 25 years: June Becker.
A celebration of Don's life will be held on Tuesday (December 10, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00 P.M. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 P.M.
Pastor Derik Armstrong of Word of Grace in Sheboygan Falls will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Don's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019