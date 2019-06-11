|
Donald C. Smith
Sheboygan Falls - Donald C. Smith, age 86, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Donald was born on September 26, 1932, in Sister Bay, WI to the late Leon and Blanche (nee Stirdivant) Smith. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. On October 6, 1956, Donald married Mary Fetterer at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan. He was employed as a machinist at Hayssen Mfg. Co. for 29 years and retired from Sheboygan Tool and Die in 1995. After retirement Donald had to stay busy, so he picked up many different part-time jobs.
Donald enjoyed listening to polka music, vacationing in Door County with Mary, all styles of cars, and a good old fashioned. He was known as the "family handy man" and spent a lot of time in his workshop. He also loved spending time with his family where many fond memories have been made. He will greatly missed by his entire family.
Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; daughters, Sheryl Mandel, Tracy (Bob) Cote, Donna (Mike) Ross, and Kelly (Peter) Falk; grandchildren, Calvin and Shane Cote, Aaron, Jarred, and Noah Mandel, Madelyn and Alli Ross, and Sophia Falk and a great-grandson Hudson Ross. Other friends and family further survive.
Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a brother Leon Smith Jr. and a sister-in-law Arlene Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at The Chapel of Eternal Light, 6706 Superior Ave., in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors from 1 PM until 3 PM. Donald will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Donald's name to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or to The .
The family would like to personally thank the staff at Sheboygan Health Services, Sheboygan Progressive Health Services, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Your care and compassion for Donald is something that will always be remembered.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com <http://www.ballhornchapels.com>
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 11, 2019