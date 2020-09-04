Donald Dwayne Buyze
Dowagiac - Donald Dwayne Buyze, formerly of Benton Harbor, died at home in Dowagiac on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Donald was born November 23, 1932 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Daniel and Mary Buyze.
Following high school graduation in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1950, he worked for a time in Stuttgart, Germany for Radio Free Europe.
Upon graduation from Calvin College in Grand Rapids in 1956, he took a post in Northern Michigan Christian High School in McBain, teaching physics, chemistry, and mathematics, and coaching basketball.
He received a master's degree from Central Michigan University in 1968.
In 1969 he moved to the area to teach mathematics at Benton Harbor High School until 1994. He coached freshman basketball from 1971 to 1988 leaving behind a 90% win record.
During much of that time he also taught night school at Lake Michigan College.
Following retirement he volunteered for a number of years for the summer workshop program of Habitat for Humanity through First Presbyterian Church of Benton Harbor.
Donald is survived by his children, Stephen Dale Buyze, Susan Kaye Lange, David Duane Buyze, and Constance Joy Buyze; 6 grandchildren; and his sisters Jule Ann (James) Nyhuis, and Mary Lee (Alan) Holle. He is predeceased by his brother Leon and his parents, Daniel and Mary Buyze.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021. No date has been set yet. Gifts in Don's name may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Benton Harbor, PO Box 186, Benton Harbor, MI 49023. Those wishing to sign Don's Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
