Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Donald E. Koehn Jr.


1955 - 2019
Donald E. Koehn Jr. Obituary
Donald E. Koehn, Jr.

Burton - Donald E. Koehn, Jr., 63, of Burton, Ohio, died June 18. He is survived by his wife, Denise Koehn; children, Amanda and Lisa Koehn; mother, Mary Koehn; and brother Jon (Mary) Koehn. He is predeceased by his father, Donald E. Koehn, Sr.

Don was born and raised in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. He moved to Cleveland, OH initially to attend Case Western Reserve University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in 1977.

He worked in engineering near Washington, D.C., and Southern California for a few years before moving to Mayfield Heights, OH for work. He married Denise Sugerman in 1987 and they moved to Burton soon after to be close to Denise's parents and their family farm.

Don wrote computer programs for CT scanners for his career and was known for his intelligence and ability to remember just about everything. Don enjoyed hunting, camping, physics, cooking and teaching his children math. For the last 15 years, he diligently documented his daily happenings in logs, which totaled 941,099 words. He also enjoyed telling the stories of his dad, Donald Koehn, Sr., who was a spy for the Allies in World War II. He liked making regular trips to Wisconsin to spend time with his mom and sharing cheese and beer with his family.

A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, those interested may contribute to Crossroads Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 28, 2019
