Donald E. KraemerSheboygan - Donald Kraemer, age 90, died at Countryside Manor in Sheboygan on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 of complications related to COVID-19.Don was born January 1, 1930 in Sheboygan to the late Elmer and Martha (Kuehl) Kraemer. He graduated from Central High School in 1949. On May 6, 1950 he married Betty Lastusky in Sheboygan. He worked as a salesman for Frito-Lay until his retirement.As a child Don started playing the accordion and performed with many local \bands. He former his own band in the 1950's, The Don Kraemer Orchestra. It was a German style polka band performing almost every weekend at weddings, parties and all sorts of gatherings including playing for then presidential candidate John F. Kennedy in 1960 at a campaign stop in Sheboygan.Don and Betty had three children, Pamela (Bill) Moir, Rick Kraemer, and Tracey (Jason) Richardson. His beloved wife Betty died in 1980.Don remarried Jo Ann Gaubitz. Following his retirement Don and Jo Ann enjoyed many winters in Sedona, Arizona. Jo Ann died in 2018.Don is survived by his two daughters and grandchildren, David (Alyssa) Moir, Michelle (Matthew) Quasius and Rachel (Alto Liakat) Moir. Also, great-grandchildren, Betty, Dottie and Frankie Quasius and Will and Zack Moir. He is further survived by Jo Ann's children, Tryna (Scott) Meyer, Tim Gaubitz, Tom (Noreen) Gaubitz and their families. Don was preceded in death by his parents, wives and so, Rick.Due to COVID-19 the funeral will be limited to a private family graveside service at Lutheran Cemetery.It is suggested that any memorial gifts in Donald's name be made to the Sheboygan County Humane Society.The family thanks the staff at Countryside Manor for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Jennifer and Kimberly for brightening his days at Countryside.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donald's arrangements.