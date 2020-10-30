1/1
Donald E. TeRonde
Donald E. TeRonde

Oostburg - Donald E. TeRonde, 70, of Oostburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

Donald was born on December 7, 1949 in Milwaukee to Edwin and Myrlee (nee Wendt) TeRonde. He was a graduate of Nicolet High School in Glendale, and went on to study conservation at UW Stevens Point, later graduating from UW River Falls.

For many years, Don was the primary caregiver for his parents. He volunteered with the Department of Conservation, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking and kayaking on Lake Michigan.

Don is survived by his brother, Robert (Joyce) TeRonde of Petersburg, IL; sister, Carla (David) Schrader of White Bear Lake, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don will be laid to rest at Oostburg Cemetery beside his parents.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the TeRonde family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
