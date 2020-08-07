Donald F. Brunnbauer
Sheboygan - Donald Francis Brunnbauer, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital, surrounded by his two sons. Donald was born March 8, 1935, in Sheboygan, to the late Frank and Genevieve (Sonntag) Brunnbauer. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1953. On May 4, 1957, he married the former Phyllis Enders in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2017. He was employed by Plastics Engineering before retiring in 1997 after 46 years.
For many years, Don and Phyllis enjoyed spending time at their second home in Lakewood, WI. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed traveling around town in his cart.
Donald is survived by his children, John (Gloria) Brunnbauer and Todd (Juana) Brunnbauer; ten grandchildren, Nikki (Patrick) Fiedler, Paul Hendrikse, Tyler (Sonja) Brunnbauer, Brittney Brunnbauer, Shannay Moctezuma, Amber Brunnbauer, Isaac Brunnbauer, Erik Espino, Jose and Gilberto Salazar; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Alan (Barb) Brunnbauer; one sister, Betty (Tom) Hiebing and stepsister, Monica Brunnbauer.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Hendrikse, his two brothers, Bob and Ken and his sister, Ann.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, at 3:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park (6706 Superior Avenue, Kohler) with Pastor David Guerrero officiating. Friends may call Friday, at the cemetery, from 2:00 until the time of services. Interment of cremated remains will follow. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
