Donald Fenner
Sheboygan Falls - Donald Fenner passed away on September 14, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Born on August 14, 1934, in Sheboygan, Donald or Donny, as his friends called him, was the son of the late William and Leona (TerMaat) Fenner. He attended Sheboygan Falls High School and then served his country in the Army from 1953-1956. He was stationed in Greenland and worked as a track vehicle mechanic. Following his honorable discharge, he attended LTC and earned a diploma in Tool and Die Making. He worked at Polar Ware, where he also served as a union steward for many years and farmed with his father until taking over the farm in 1969.
On January 6, 1962, Donny married Marcia Melius, the love of his life. They met through 4-H at the Sheboygan Country Fair. Together they raised six children and continued to grow their herd of registered Holsteins. The farm, better known as Fenview Farm, was awarded the Century Farm designation while Don and Marcia lived there. The farm has now been in the Fenner family for 113 years, and the tradition continues with their son Dan helping with the care of the BueLingo beef herd.
His wonderful sense of humor served him well throughout his life. Donny loved farming, and even though farming is difficult, endless work, he used his amazing sense of humor to lovingly teach his children the value of commitment. He taught them that working hard and having fun can actually happen at the same time. He taught them to make their own decisions and to live with the consequences without complaining if they made the wrong one. His children learned that there is nothing better than the peace found in a cool, quiet barn on a hot summer day or the smell of fresh cut hay. He also taught his children to hate the Polka music he insisted on playing — loudly — during milking. He would say, with such conviction that they all believed him, that cows like this music and will give more milk when listening to polkas.
Don was active in the community and enjoyed being with his many friends doing the things he loved. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed hunting, and was a devoted sports fan of the hometown teams. As a Packers season ticket holder since 1953, he attended many games with friends and family, including the 1967 ice bowl, and really understood the finer points of tailgating. Donny and Marcia attended the Rose Bowl in 2011 to watch the UW Badgers and they spent many hours supporting the Brewers. Sometimes you would hear him root for Detroit or other teams because he liked to help the underdog as well. He was a faithful member of Grace United Church of Christ in Kohler for 55 years and a member of Sheboygan Falls American Legion Post 149.
His passion for farming kept him active in the farm community. As a longtime member of the national, state, and county Holstein Breeders Associations he served on the county board and won the National Progressive Breeders Award. For twenty years he served on the Sheboygan County Farm Bureau Board and was a member of the Eastern Wisconsin Beef Promotors and Breeders Association and the BueLingo Beef Association. He also opened his farm to the community for events such as Breakfast on the Farm and the Sheboygan County Twilight Meeting, featuring national farm broadcaster Orion Samuelson. His favorite Labor Day weekend activity was the Sheboygan County Fair, where he was fair superintendent for 50+ years and helped take down many run-away cattle for the 4-H kids.
Donny and Marcia loved to travel. They made regular trips to see shows at the Fireside Theatre and in Branson, Missouri. They also enjoyed attending the UW Marching Band Spring Concerts and in April were able to attend one more. Donny visited all 50 states and traveled with Marcia to Germany; Ireland; Scotland; England; Holland; Mexico; Canada; and the Panama Canal. Although he traveled the world, the Sheboygan County Fair was arguably his favorite place. One week before he entered hospice he attended the Sheboygan County Fair for the last time.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marcia; his children Ginny (John Eddy) Fenner, Sheboygan; Mary (Robert) Fitzhugh, Sudbury, MA; Susan (Keith) Erdmann, Kiel; Faye (Andrew) Bliese, Woodbury, MN; Daniel Fenner, Sheboygan Falls; and Lisa (Kevin) Wells, Excelsior, MN. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Kogutkiewicz; Tony Fitzhugh; Sophie Fitzhugh; Allison Shaw; Max Shaw; Savannah Bliese; Meagan Bliese; Lyndsay Fenner; McKenzie Wells and Kayden Wells. He is further survived by his brother Jim (Sharon) Fenner; sister Lucille Albrecht; sister-in-law Karen (Richard) Gluck; and brother-in-law Mike (Sandy) Melius as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Willard Albrecht; niece Diane Kuettel; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 4 pm, at Grace United Church of Christ, 500 School Street, Kohler, with Rev. Beth J. Petzke, Pastor, officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday, September 19, from 1 - 4 pm.
Donald will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. We will never forget his smile, his laugh, his pranks, and his sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Donald's name.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home Kiel is assisting the Fenner Family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 16, 2019