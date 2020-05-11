|
Donald H. Eirich
Sheboygan - Donald H. Eirich, 95, of Sheboygan, passed away early Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at his home.
Born June 14, 1924, Donald was the son of the late David and Emily Hartmann Eirich. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1943. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps. On April 27, 1946, he was united in marriage to Beulah Louise Mewes at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. They were married for 64 years before Beulah preceded him in death on May 17, 2010.
Don worked full time for the Kohler Company for 40 years before his retirement in 1990. He also worked for Sheboygan Medical Arts building part time from 1957 - 2008. During the Kohler strike years he worked for Freeman Chemical and Mold Craft Plastics. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ where he served on the church council, as an usher and belonged to the Brotherhood. He was also a member of the Kohler Quarter Century Club and the Ebenezer UCC Men's Breakfast Club. He enjoyed going out to eat with Donna on Thursday nights, Friday nights for fish fry and two Bourbon old fashioneds, and going to church on Sunday mornings and then out to eat. During the "Safer at Home" time he completed a complicated 500 piece puzzle. He enjoyed his hand held Solitaire and Poker games and watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and N.C.I.S. One of his greatest joys was taking fall trips with his son Dennis which included Door County, northern Wisconsin and Las Vegas. He was a man of strong faith but will also be remembered for his "Stubborn" streak. He got his wish to see both of his children retire.
He is survived by his two children, Dennis (Lynda) Eirich, Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Donna Eirich, Sheboygan; and family pet Lily, and many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by the family pets Sasha and Honey-Bunz.
Private family services will take place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. John's UCC. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donald's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020