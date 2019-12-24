|
|
Donald H. Vorpahl
Kiel - Donald H. Vorpahl, age 91, died unexpectedly on Monday morning, December 23, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Don was born to the late Erich & Viola (Fleischman) Vorpahl in New Holstein on October 9, 1928. He graduated with the class of 1947 from New Holstein High School. Don enlisted in the U.S. Army and joined the Paratroopers, serving from 1950-1952. On October 18, 1951, he married Luella Blanck at the Rectory at St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Anna. Don owned and operated Don's Kiel Dairy for many years. He was also employed with the Kohler Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1991.
Don was an active member of the New Holstein American Legion Post #124. He was a former President of the Kiel Senior Citizen Club and was instrumental in organizing the Kiel Senior Transportation Program. Don served on the Kiel City Council and was a Past President of the Chamber of Commerce. Don was officially honored in 2014 as the Kiel Citizen of the Year. He was a proud woodworker, known to many for his scroll-sawing. Don enjoyed socializing with his friends in his various card clubs. Throughout his life, love and support of his family was always his first priority.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years: Luella Vorpahl, three children: Thomas (Ann) Vorpahl, Green Bay, Susan (Dwight) Hubbard, Sheboygan Falls and Debra (Ronald) Casper, Kiel; eight grandchildren: Jessica (Paul) Sosso, Eric (Kristin) Vorpahl, Tracy Hubbard (Derek Becker), David Hubbard, Brett Hubbard, Angela Casper (Ryan Fike), Jewel (Mike) Scharenbroch, Mary Beth (Erick) Reynoso; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister-in-law: Hazel Blanck, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Howard (Kathlyn) Vorpahl, a sister: Ruth (John) Miller, and two brothers-in-law: Bob Blanck and Howard (Patricia) Blanck.
Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont Street, Kiel). Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by the American Legion Post #124.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel) on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM. A Prayer Service will conclude the visitation at 6:00PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning at CHURCH from 9:00AM until 10:15AM, when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Don's name.
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019