Donald J. Hopf
Howards Grove - Donald J. Hopf, age 83, a loving and supportive husband and father, dedicated farmer and a man of strong faith, passed away of an apparent heart attack at his home on his father's birthday February 20th. 2019.
Donald was born in the town of Mosel on May 14th, 1935 the son of the late Norbert and Roma (Huhn) Hopf. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the town of Mosel. In 1945, at the age of 10, he and his family moved to his present farm in the town of Herman where he farmed his entire life. He attended Champion and Howards Grove schools. He was united in marriage to Gloria Matthias on September 18th, 1954 at St. Johns and St. Peters Lutheran Church in Cleveland, WI. Donald was the Outstanding Farmer of Sheboygan Country in 1970. He was a dedicated, caring sales representative for Pioneer Seed Company for 22 years. Then, he was a sales representative for Garst Seed Company for 8 years and most recently with Nutech Company, along the way achieving many awards. Donald was a member of DHIA and was on the board for 6 years. He was awarded a plaque for being a friend of DHIA in March 2000. He was a delegate and was featured in the IH Farm Forum Magazine on Dairy Farming in 1977 in Chicago, IL. Donald was a chaperone for the Howards Grove FFA trip to Kansas City. Also, he was a member of the Farm Bureau for over 50 years and the Howards Grove Fire Department where he was a past director. Donald was a well-known tractor puller for over 35 years alongside his sons. He loved his farm, land, Case IH tractors and especially the Combine as well as his beloved farm dogs; Cocoa, Jackson and Harley. Donald loved taking long country rides with his wife after enjoying Sunday dinner to look at the crops. They also traveled extensively in the United States including Hawaii. He was a member of a card club for 50 years and enjoyed couples bowling as well as attending many of the grandchildren's sporting and music events. In his free time he enjoyed reading farm papers and magazines and loved giving advice and talking to other farmers, both young and old. In 2005 Hopf Farms LLC was formed with Donald and sons Gary and Dean. Also, in 2005 Donald and Gloria moved into the village of Howards Grove to enjoy their retirement home where they celebrated their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries.
Donald was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Howards Gove, a former elder and trustee. He was also on the building committee for the handicap addition and President of the Cemetery Board.
Survivors include his beloved wife Gloria and three sons and daughter in laws; Gary (Dawn) Hopf, Dale (Linda) Hopf, Dean (Stacy) Hopf all of Howards Grove and Karen Hopf of Sheboygan. Nine beloved grandchildren; Christopher (Stephanie) Hopf of Fond du Lac, Kimberly Hopf (special friend Dave) of Monona, Matthew (Kim) Hopf of Grafton, Justin (Beth) Hopf of Howards Grove, Brittany (Martin) Buckner of Chicago, Ashley Hopf and Dylan Hopf of Howards Grove and Kinsey Hopf of Iowa and Kiley Hopf of Sheboygan. Two step-grandchildren; Malik Griessmeyer and Malaya Capetillo of Howards Grove. Seven great grandsons and two on the way; Cohen and Brycen Hopf of Fond du Lac, Avery, Brody and Cayson Hopf of Grafton, and Carter and Lincoln Hopf of Howards Grove. Two sisters; Mrs. Marilyn (Wallace) Roethel of rural Cleveland and Mrs. Beverly Kleinhans of Sheboygan Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Keith James, his parents Norbert and Roma (Huhn) Hopf and his in-laws Henry and Gertrude (Buchberger) Matthias, and grandparents as well as six brother in-laws, two sister in-laws and their spouses.
A funeral service will be held for Donald on Friday, March 1st at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Howards Grove. Pastor Darrel Bergelin is officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 28th from 4-8pm at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road, Sheboygan and at the church on Friday from 9:30am until the time of the services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Donald's name for Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Hopf family wish to thank the Howards Grove First Responders.
Condolences may be made online at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019