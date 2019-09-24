|
Donald L. Flom
Sheboygan Falls - The world lost an incredible man. Donald LeRoy Flom, 80, joined his Maker following a brief battle with cancer.
Don, aka "Pop" to his children and grandchildren, was loved by everyone lucky enough to know him. He was a big teddy bear of a man that was amazingly patient, kind, strong, and hard working. His sense of humor and smile made it impossible to have a bad day while around him. He put everyone else first and never complained about a thing.
Don grew up on a farm in North Dakota before moving to Sheboygan at the age of 12. During a brief hospital stay while in high school (Sheboygan Central's class of 1957), he gave a certain candy striper a very hard time. Later they were set up on a blind date,and Judie became the love of his life. They were married and raised their children in Sheboygan Falls.
Don loved camping with his family, remodeling the family home, and often touted his Norwegian heritage. Don's heart was even bigger than he was, which says a lot as he was 6'2" with a 14EEE-sized foot. His love for his wife, children, and grandchildren was just a part of what made him the best man we knew. To say he was an animal lover is a huge understatement. Don enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Danica Patrick, and Jack Daniels; not sure in what order. Don retired from Kohler Company, where he was a proud member of the Quarter Century Club, overseeing the control room in the electric melt.
Don was the son of the late Millard & Agnes (Lunde) Flom, and is also preceded in death by his brother Merlin. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Judie, sons Scott (Lety) Flom, Jeff (Faye) Flom, and daughters Jenny (Randy) Burhop and Sherri (Tom Jr.) Testwuide. Don is also survived by one sister, Angela Rice, and his six grandchildren: Jack Flom, Jared Flom, Thomas Testwuide III, Chase Testwuide, Lucy Testwuide, and Owen Testwuide. He will be terribly missed.
A private memorial service for his family will be held at Ballhorn Chapels. There is a memorial fund in Don's name in support of the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The family sends a special thank you to Kay "Dimples," Mary, Renee, and countless other nurses, CNAs, and staff at Rocky Knoll for treating and loving Don like family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 24, 2019