Donald L. Pluskat
Kiel - Donald L. Pluskat, 72, of Kiel, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Luke Medical Center in Milwaukee. Donald was born on February 21, 1948 at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan to the late Walter and Carita (Hoppe) Pluskat. He graduated from North High School Sheboygan on June 8, 1967. Donald served in the Army National Guard from 1968-1973. He also earned his Captains license from the United States Coast Guard to operate or navigate passenger carrying vessels on the waters of Lake Michigan and became a qualified instructor in boating safety.
Donald worked for C.E.S.A. #7 school systems as an electronics technician until retiring in 2008.
He was a member of the Sheboygan Aqua-flyers Water-Arterial Ski Show and enjoyed water skiing and scuba diving.
He also enjoyed HO model rail roading and working for Habit for Humanity. Excellent at building many things out of barn boards, he made bird houses, benches, a Potting Shed and Tool Shed for their home.
Donald married Marlene E. Kissinger on April 8,1989 at St. Luke U.M.C. in Sheboygan. The couple lived in Sheboygan until they built a home in 1987 in the Millhome area.
Donald is survived by his wife Marlene, Stepdaughter Kristine (Keith) Hoeft of Oconomowoc, Stepson Robert Henschel of Sheboygan; his grandchildren Kiley and Kara Hoeft. Brother Kenny Pluskat and Sister Patty (John) Koehn. Brother-In-Laws Ronald Kissinger, Philip (Jayne) Kissinger. Sister-In-Laws Diane Nohl and Judith (Mike) Slawny.
He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid 19 the following precautions will be in place, masks are required, social distancing of 6ft, and the use of hand sanitizer when you enter the church.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Peter Evangelical Church, W5375 Co. Rd. FF, Elkhart Lake, with Pastor Ted McCurdy and Pastor Kathy Reid officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at St. Peter Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12:00 NOON until the time of service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Don's name.
