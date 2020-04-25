|
|
Donald Lauer
Sheboygan - Donald E. Lauer, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
Donald was born on January 10, 1937, in Port Washington, WI, to Cyril and Lena (Schaap) Lauer and later married his best friend and wife of over 40 years, Jean Lauer.
At this time, no services dates are determined.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Lauer family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020