Donald M. Melvin

Plymouth - Donald Mark Melvin, age 70, formerly of Glenbeulah, passed away on Tuesday afternoon (November 17, 2020) at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility in Plymouth where he had been a resident the past 20 years.

He was born on April 21, 1950 in Plymouth, a son of the late Clarke and Arlisle (Bardon) Melvin.

He attended Greenbush Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1968.

Don worked on the family homestead. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, following all of the Wisconsin sports teams, loved music and playing on his keyboard.

Survivors include his brother; David Melvin and his wife: Jodi Stein Melvin of St Cloud; nieces and nephews, Jordan (Andrew) House of Green Bay, Justin Melvin of St. Cloud, Emma Melvin (fiancé, Alec Compton) of St. Cloud; great nephew and niece; Quinton and Adalynn House. His aunts; Helen Hueppchen of Sheboygan Falls and Kathy Bardon of Greenbush and uncle; Ted Kendig of Pennsylvania.

He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; uncles; Clarence Bardon, Calvin Bardon, Roy Melvin, and Don Hueppchen; aunts; Joy Bardon, Althea Kendig and Delores Melvin.

Following Donald's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020. Inurnment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.

A memorial fund is being established in Don's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving his family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility, especially 2 West and Dr. George Schroeder, for all the care and compassion given to Don over the years.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
