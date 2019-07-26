|
|
Donald R. Fischer
Sheboygan - Donald R. Fischer, age 89, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sheboygan on December 20, 1929, the son of the late Hubert and Elizabeth Grunow Fischer.
Donald attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. On September 24, 1955 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Rahn at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2014. Donald was employed at Amour Leather in Sheboygan and then he worked for Techemseh Engines in Sheboygan Falls, retiring in 1990.
He was a current member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Muskies Inc., and a lifetime member of Travelers Protection Association. Donald enjoyed Muskie fishing and has been deer hunting for 70 years, starting in 1946. He liked to spend time in Florence County, walking his dogs at Kohler Andre State Park, taking rides to the Kettle Moraine and stopping by the Hamburger Hutt in Dundee. Donald and his friends could often be found at the south side Charcoal Inn solving all the worlds problems.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Fischer, of Sheboygan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son, Michael Fischer, two sisters, Irene Poth and Vera Rutkowski, three brothers, Ernst, William and Ruben Fischer, a brother-in-law, John Poth and three sisters-in-law, Ruth, Ginny and Esther Fischer.
A funeral service for Donald will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Pastor James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
A heart felt thank you is extended to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to Donald. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Donald's name and may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 26 to July 28, 2019