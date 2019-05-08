|
|
Donald "Don" R. Mueller
Sheboygan - Donald "Don" Mueller died peacefully at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center at the age of 76 on Friday, May 3, 2019, with his family by his side.
Don was born on December 30, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Rev. Martin E.A. and Lorena A. (nee Schuhmann) Mueller. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1961. He attended Concordia Teachers College (now Concordia University, Chicago) as an undergraduate from 1961-1963, and did graduate work in psychology there in 1971. He graduated in 1966 from Valparaiso University, IN, with a bachelor's degree in Geography. Don received his master's degree in Geography from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, in 1972.
Don began his teaching career at Cleveland Lutheran High School East, Cleveland Heights, OH, teaching geography, psychology and religion and as the guidance counselor from 1968 to 1971. In 1972, Don accepted a call to Milwaukee Lutheran High School and again served as a guidance counselor. During his time there, 1972 to 1978, he also coached varsity tennis teams.
In 1978, Don made a major career change when he entered the world of business. He opened The Framing Workshop in Sheboygan, WI, as the owner-operator. In 1986, he joined Concordia Publishing House, St. Louis, MO, as a sales representative, staying with them until 1988. At the same time, he opened the Map and Globe Exchange, a retail outlet for maps and charts, and also continued as an independent sales representative and manufacturer's consultant until 2007 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.
In 1968, Don married the former Roxanna P. Minster in Sheboygan, where they made their current home. They have two children, Jennifer Fry of Evanston, IL and Christian Mueller of Green Bay and one grandchild Quinn Donald Fry. Don is further survived by his brother Rev. Martin (Judith) Mueller of Rochester, MN; sisters Betty Jahnke of Dallas, TX and Carolyn Nueuenkirch of Michigan; along with sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Tom Nueuenkirch and Ron Jahnke and his mother and father-in-law, Norman and Marilyn Minster.
Don and his wife have been active members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1990, where Don served several terms on the Board of Elders. Don's interests included hiking, photography, playing tennis, traveling, antique maps, and researching family history.
In everything he did, Don loved his work. He felt that God was always at his side, either as a called Lutheran teacher, or as employed as a small businessman. He felt he was truly blessed not only in his businesses, but also with his family: his loving and caring wife Roxy and his beautiful children, Jennifer and Christian, and one exceptional grandson, Quinn Fry.
A Funeral Service for Don will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 6 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1121 Georgia Ave. in Sheboygan with Pastor James Hartman officiating. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at church, from 4 PM until the time of service. Don will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name are suggested to either Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Lutheran World Relief.
Don's family would like to personally thank the entire staff at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and compassion given to Don and his family.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY!
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019