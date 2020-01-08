|
Donald W. Aaholm
Green Bay - On January 5, 2020, this world lost a special person, Don Aaholm at age 88.
Don was born November 23, 1931 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Gustave and Agnes Berge Aaholm. Being Swedish and Norwegian, Don was 100% Scandinavian and full of life. He grew up in Sheboygan and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. After attending business college, he accepted employment at Curt Joa Co. in Sheboygan Falls. After a few years at Joa, he moved onto Hayssen in Sheboygan. But his ultimate job was when he accepted a position with Paper Converting Machine Company in Green Bay. At PCMC, Don's personality and focus on customers made him a success in international sales for 25 years. Focused mostly on baby diaper machinery throughout his career, Don would say "you enter into this world in diapers and if you are lucky to live long enough, you exit this world in diapers".
Don was a salesperson his whole life. No one loved to entertain customers more than Don. He had an amazing ability to build rapport with people, regardless of background, gender or ethnicity. He had an amazing sense of dry humor that made others upbeat. We never recall our father being in a bad mood. His glass was always half full…..and even sometimes with Beefeaters Gin.
Along with his career, Don's passion involved skiing, travel, reading, his backyard swimming pool and the Green Bay Packers. He spent many of his vacations skiing in Colorado. He also enjoyed traveling throughout the western United States along with numerous countries throughout Europe and the world.
Don is survived by his wife Abigail; daughter Sue (Jay) Krueger and son Steve (Sherry) Aaholm; his step grandson Curt Krueger; grandchildren Angela Krueger, Brett Krueger and Alicia Aaholm; great-grandson Maddox Krueger; and brothers Phil (Leslie) Aaholm and Richard (Sandy) Aaholm. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Isabelle and oldest son Douglas.
Friends may greet relatives and friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, Green Bay.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, Green Bay. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Rufus Kudee. Burial will be held at Fort Howard Memorial Park, Green Bay.
Don's family would like to thank the caring staff at Cottonwood Manor in Green Bay. We would also like to thank Don's special friends over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lyndahl.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020