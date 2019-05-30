|
Donald W. Keniston
Edinburg, TX. - Donald W. Keniston, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas. He was born on January 27, 1929 in Osseo, MN to Leroy and Beulah Keniston.
Donald was a graduate of Anoka High School. Proud to serve his country Donald enlisted in the US Navy where he served two years and served in the US Air Force until 1958. While stationed in Germany, he along with other service members were casted as extras in the movie, "The Big Lift". On February 27, 1950, he married Joyce Hinz; they traveled the country during his tour of duty in the Air Force. Donald loved carpentry work, was a model maker in Illinois, a "rockhound" in Newberry Springs, CA, and enjoyed making crocheted hats for those who wanted them. Donald also had a passion for poetry writing. After returning to Sheboygan, WI for a few years, he later moved to Edinburg, Texas where he lived his remaining years.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Keniston; son, Brian Keniston; brother, Robert Keniston and his sister, Marian (LeRoy) Meisenheimer.
He is survived by his loving children, Deborah Den Dekker of Sheboygan, WI and Richard Keniston of Sheboygan and daughter-in-law, Karen Keniston of Lake Zurich, IL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Angela (Jeremy) Wiltzius of Sheboygan, WI; Tony (Elizabeth) Den Dekker of Sheboygan Falls; Jennifer Den Dekker of Sheboygan, WI; great- grandchildren, Austin, Alexis, Kya, Isabella, and Corbin.
As per Donald's wishes, there will be no funeral services held. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at McAllen Medical Center for the attention and care given to Donald.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr, Texas.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 30, 2019