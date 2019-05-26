|
Donald W. Krause
Hartford - Age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Sheboygan on June 15, 1951 to parents Frederick and Elizabeth (Hoffmann) Krause. Donald was a 1969 graduate of Sheboygan North High School. He received a bachelors degree from Lakeland College. Donald was united in marriage on June 30, 1973 to Shelley Henseleit at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He spent the majority of his working years as a credit manager at Micro Design in Hartford and Leeson Electric in Grafton.
Donald enjoyed fishing and boating throughout Wisconsin. He volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts and took great pride in his children and their accomplishments. He will be remembered as a great handyman working on various projects around the house, and took pride in his yardwork. Donald also enjoyed bird watching and feeding the squirrels. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, their pets and especially his cat Chloe.
Donald is survived by his wife Shelley; three children, Ryan (Tanya), Kristen (James) Howell and Kari (Sean) Corkum; two brothers, James (Marie) and Glenn (Fran); sister-in-law, Donna (Thomas) Laack; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas.
Funeral Services for Donald will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford on Thursday, May 30 at 6:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends from 4:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Woof Gang Rescue or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019