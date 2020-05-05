|
Donna G. Landers
Sheboygan - Donna G. Landers, age 87, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday (May 2, 2020) at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home in Sheboygan.
She was born on February 10, 1933 in Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Fred W. and Tena Marie (Johnson) Grassman.
Donna graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1951.
On November 18, 1952 she married Gregory Kenneth James Landers in Tomah, WI. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2013.
She worked at Sheboygan County Hospital and Ametek for over 30 years, where she was the first woman to become a supervisor in Sheboygan County.
Donna was involved with the Farmers and Sportsman Club in Sheboygan. She enjoyed gambling, bowling, fishing, camping, making dolls, and was an avid Packer fan and dog lover. Donna also enjoyed being a snowbird in Arizona with her husband.
Survivors include her three daughters: Debe (James) Hoopman of Plymouth, Beth (Ricky) Raeder of Sheboygan, Kelly (Mark) Crary of Elkhart Lake; four grandchildren: John (Robin) Hoopman of Plymouth, Beau (Morgan) Hoopman of Madison, Heather Raeder (Fiancé: Jim Bates) of Sheboygan, Tyler (Mary) Raeder of Madison; eleven great-grandchildren: Johanna, Josefine, and Rheinhardt Hoopman, Thea and Joy Bates, Zander, Vyolett, and Luna Raeder, Rhys, Braam, and Leland Hoopman.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five sisters and four brothers.
Following Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund is being established in Donna's name for the .
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the entire staff at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home in Sheboygan and Compassus Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Donna.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020