Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
Sheboygan, WI
Donna Jean Gottsacker


1940 - 2019
Donna Jean Gottsacker Obituary
Donna Jean Gottsacker

Manitowoc - Donna Jean Gottsacker died at the age of 79 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 with her family by her side. If you knew Donna, you'd know a box of wine and a rosary were close by too! Mom was born in Libertyville, IL on 9.11.1940 to James and Minnie (Huber) Wahl. She was the middle child of two sisters, Barbara Bouska and Louise Eilers. She married Robert Ralph Gottsacker on 7.9.1960 at Holy Family Church in Sheboygan and they had four children, Thomas (Sandi) Gottsacker, Paul Gottsacker, Linda (David) Mintner and Janice (John) Wallentin.

Mom loved to drink boxed wine, shop online, crochet and draw; not necessarily in that order! She enjoyed taking road trips with her sisters and got into all kinds of shenanigans when they were together. Mom was technically challenged and frequently had her son-in-law David fix her TV, computer and/or phone. How she got things so screwed up was anybody's guess! Mom had a snarky sense of humor and was never at a loss for words. She relied on her spirituality and faith in God to guide and comfort her.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and eldest son Thomas. She is survived by her remaining three children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mom's wishes were to "Keep it simple". She will be cremated and have a Memorial Mass in her honor at 10:00 a.m. on October 30th at St. Peter Claver Church in Sheboygan.

Thank you, Tender Reflections, Lakeland Care and Heartland Hospice for all the care and compassion you provided mom. In lieu of flowers, a donation will be made to Cancer Research in honor of her late husband and son.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, 2019
