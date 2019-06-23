Donna Klunk



Sheboygan - Donna Klunk was born on April 4, 1944 and passed away on June 20, 2019. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. During her working years she was employed by Mayline. Donna enjoyed doing puzzle books and more than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Donna is survived by her children, Peter (significant other Barb Schirmer), Jennifer (significant other Josh Bennin) Jens, Jeff (Darlene) Klunk, Kelly (significant other James) Klunk and Diana Hines; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Ellen) Fritsch and Bonnie Sanchez and further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene and siblings, John, Mark, Arthur Jr. and Peggy Weber.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Donna.



Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019