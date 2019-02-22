Donna L. Rabe



Kiel - Donna Lynn Rabe (Faas), 55, of Kiel, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her sister's home in Sheboygan, following a recurring battle with cancer. She was born April 7, 1963 in Sheboygan to the late Donald G. and Bernadine E. Faas (Kriedler).



Donna attended Plymouth Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1981. Donna worked for numerous businesses throughout her lifetime, the latest being at Rockline Industries. While working at Rockline, she also ran her own Jackson Hewitt Tax Preparation office and was affectionately known as 'the tax lady', amongst her customers. On June 12, 2008, she was united in marriage to Todd Rabe in Vallecito Lake, Colorado.



Donna loved the outdoors and really loved her animals; whether it was showing horses as a young woman or taking walks with her dogs in Kettle Moraine State Forest, she would do anything for them. One particular rescue dog trip to St. Louis comes to mind, in which she had me convinced we were picking up one dog, and instead came home with two new family members.



Donna was also, what I would characterize as a "foodie," and could tell you within a several county radius where to get your favorite dish. She was a compassionate and humble person with the propensity to do the "right thing." She had a huge heart and taught me quite a lot in our years together; including, valuing the things in life that are truly important…the love of family (she dearly loved her nephews, their spouses and their children), love of friends and the simplicities of life. Needless to say, if you were a friend in trouble, you would call Donna. I will miss my friend!



Donna is survived by her husband Todd Rabe, sister, Sharon Schmitz and brother, Mike Faas. She is further survived by her nephews, Scott (Rene) Schmitz, Todd (Traci) Schmitz, John (Kayla) Schmitz and Nathan (Lisa) Faas along with many grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles and a step nephew Travis Johnson.



As a testament to Donnas' humbleness, she has requested a simple cremation along with a 'Celebration of Life' party for friends and family; in which the place and date are yet to be determined. Cremation services are being handled by Olson Funeral Home of Sheboygan, and her ashes will be enshrined at her home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Donna's name.



The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses in the Aurora Healthcare System and Home Hospice that have taken care of Donna over the years, as well as, Olson Funeral Home for their professionalism. Additionally, a special 'thank you' to her grandnieces; Kayla (Jeremy) Justus and Mackenzie Schmitz, whom assisted with her hospice care.



"God Gave Me You!"