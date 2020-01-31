|
|
Donna M. Balz
Kiel - Donna M. (Kolb) Balz, of Kiel, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Field of Dreams Assisted Living, Kiel, with her daughter at her side.
Donna was born to Melvin and Paula (Wehmeier) Kolb. She spent all of her life in Kiel and graduated from Kiel High School.
On September 24, 1966 she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Balz at St. Peter UCC, Kiel. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2007.
After 28 years, Donna retired from the Kiel Area School District and began to work at H.Lulloff and Sons Hardware Store. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing cards, dancing with Tom, and attending parades especially watching the Kiel City Band. Donna would always look forward to hearing stories and seeing pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Tim), her grandchildren: Jacob (Jeanette) and their children, Mariah (Jordan) and her brother, Gordon (Gladys) Kolb.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Milford and Eleanor Balz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February, 8, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Schleswig Cemetery at a later date.
A time of visitation will be held from 12:00pm (NOON) until the time of service at 1:00PM at the funeral home.
Per Donna's wishes ABSOLUTELY NO FLOWERS.
A memorial fund has been established in Donna's name.
Donna's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of both Field of Dreams and Heartland Hospice for their care of mom, as well as Mike Mathes of St. Peter's UCC, Kiel.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020